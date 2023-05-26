Sharon L. Tomlinson
Sharon L. Tomlinson, age 63, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born March 21, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas to Jensey and Judy (Tatsch) Lund.
She was a homemaker, member of the Florida Bow Hunters Council where she served as secretary for many years, member of Grace Bible Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1982, coming from Texas.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 28 years, Mitch Tomlinson; daughters, Kippy Watley (Junior) and Danielle Burnsed (Glenn); sons, Mike Pollitt (Melinda) and Mitchell Tomlinson Jr; sister, Raynell Wynn; grandchildren, Trey Pollitt-Hill (Jessica), Kody Watley, Peyton Watley, Maddox Pollitt, Macoy Pollitt and Grayson Burnsed; great-grandson, Joseph Pollitt; and aunts, Shelley Donley (Tom) and Rhonda Miles (Frank).
Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Sebring.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.