Sharon L. Vendrely
Sharon Lee Vendrely, age 80, of Morrisville, North Carolina, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022 after a long battle with lung disease. She was born June 22, 1941 in Englewood, Colorado, to the late Charles and Frances Wolf and was raised in Avilla, Indiana.
She was married for 60 years to her high school sweetheart, Richard Vendrely. Their life journey took them from Indiana to California, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas and Florida, then finally North Carolina. She retired from Phillips Consumer Electronics in the graphic arts department. After retirement, she resided in Sebring, Florida prior to moving to North Carolina to be close to family. While in Sebring, her love of reading led to her re-vamping the community library. She enjoyed crocheting, and will be forever remembered for many resounding card and domino games.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard Vendrely, of Morrisville, North Carolina; daughters, Mary Jane Dalke and husband Jeff, of Billings, Montana, Patricia (Tish) Strickler and husband Jeff, of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kyle Dalke (Amy Dalke), Kayla Allen (Nathan Allen), Alex Strickler, and Abby Strickler; as well as great-grandchildren, Evin Dalke, Ean Dalke, Travis Smith, Reagan Allen, and Madyson Allen. She is also survived by a brother in Indiana, Charles Wolf; two sisters in Florida, Patricia Cleland and Debra Wolf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon will be interred at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Dekalb County, Indiana and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be donated to UNC Health Foundation designated under the Advancing Age tab to Pulmonary Disease or Geriatric Medicine.
Fond memories and expressions of condolences can be shared online at apexfuneral.net for the Vendrely family.