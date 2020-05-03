Sharon M. Worthington
Sharon McFadden Gornto Worthington, passed away in Sebring, Florida on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on Nov. 15, 1947, to the late Burgess and Bertha McFadden. She was the Assistant Manager for Florida International University retiring and moved to Sebring. She was a member of the Sebring Moose Lodge 2259.
Sharon is survived by her husband, James; children, Wayne Gornto (Nicci), Lisa DaSilva (Mary), NhuMai LaMonica (Chris), Robert Barnett (Jill), Mary (Charles) O’Bannon, Dana Cornthwait, Debbie Kelly, John Worthington and Cyndi Worthington; siblings, Jimmy and Amy McFadden, and Mickey McFadden; two nieces, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She will be missed dearly by her many friends.
Arrangements made by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.