Sharon R. Holland
Sharon Rousseau Holland, age 71, of Sebring, Florida passed away on May 1, 2022. She was born Sept. 29, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois.
Sharon was predeceased by her loving daughter, Nancy Pelot-Weber, and her parents, Donald and Ann Rousseau.
She is survived by her children, Dustin Holland, Mathew Pelot and Kimberly Pelot; her sisters, Nancy Swinehart, Mary Rousseau, Patricia Rousseau and Anne Mattox; and her brothers, Donald Rousseau, Robert Rousseau, William Rousseau, Michael Rousseau, James Rousseau and Edward Rousseau. She was a doting grandma to six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sharon hit the jackpot with her lifetime companion, Samuel Pelot, with the patience of a Saint he was able to survive over 40 years of her quirks. Sharon, who loved and adored all babies and children, was the best aunt in the world to numerous nieces and nephews. They loved when she came to visit them because they were able to pick an item out of her large car trunk.
Sharon loved thrift stores, yard sales, clearance racks, garage sales and her favorite, the Disney warehouse. Sharon left behind a heck of a lot of stuff. She loved dogs and was great at picking dog names such as Bear, Yoda, Gypsy, Pain and Bones. She took in anybody’s unwanted dogs. It was the gray tape to the rescue for all repairs or quick fixes for Sharon.
Sharon finally has the smoking hot body she has always wanted ... having been cremated. Sharon died peacefully in her sleep. She will be missed dearly by all.
A private memorial service will be held.