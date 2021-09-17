Shirlene V. Chott
Shirlene Viola Hart Shirey Anthony Chott, 84, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sept. 8, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Aug. 3, 1937, at home near Zolfo Springs, Florida to the late TC and Mabel Hart. She is the oldest of five children and the bossiest.
Her brother, Butch Hart, preceded her in death. She leaves behind her sisters, Judith Jump (Bob) and Jeraldine Perry, both of Sebring, Florida and Nadine Elver (Dirk) Young of Harris, Georgia.
She attended Oak Grove Elementary (grades 1-6), Wauchula Elementary (grades 7-8), Hardee High School (grades 9, 11, 12) and Frostproof High School (grade 10). Growing up, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her dad. She graduated from Stetson University where she was a member of Alpha Zi Delta sorority and became good friends with several of her sorority sisters. She has remained close to these girls. They have done many trips together that always included a stop at Walmart. They are sisters from another mother, loving and caring for each other and their families. Shirlene taught school from kindergarten to middle school for several years. She was very successful at selling real estate and Holiday Magic.
She lived in Florida all her life: Wauchula, Frostproof, Deland, Orlando, Fort Myers, Sebring, Treasure Island and Lake Wales, where she made lifelong friends as she went. She was married to Walter Shirey Sr. for 31 years. He died in 1988. They had four children: Stephanie Hunt (Greg) of Fort Myers, Florida, Sherra Griffis (Doug) of Lakeland, Florida, Shannon Coven of Sebring, Florida and Walter Shirey Jr. (Lisa), who died in 2017.
Shirlene was active in her children’s schools and activities. She was a grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. After Walter’s death, Shirlene married Joseph Anthony IV, happily inheriting three more children, Joe Anthony V of St. Pete, Florida who passed in 2014, Dina Goodrich (Don) of St. Pete, Florida and Dotty Clock (Craig) of Lake Wales, Florida.
Shirlene and Joe made their home in St. Petersburg, Florida, and were married for 26 years. Joe died in 2015. After Joe died, Shirlene moved to Lake Wales, Florida before deciding to move back to Sebring, Florida into a villa community where she met her neighbor, Ed, fell in love and married Ed Chott in January of this year. They enjoyed dancing, riding his trike motorcycle and attending neighborhood and church functions.
Shirlene was a Christian and member of several Baptist churches during her lifetime. She was baptized at the age of 9 in Troublesome Creek in Hardee County. Her wish was that all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandkids and friends, all come to know Christ as their personal savior so she will be reunited with us in Heaven one day.