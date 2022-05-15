Shirley A. Love
Shirley Ann Love, 68, died peacefully in the presence of loving family members on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Shirley was born in Wauchula, Florida on Oct. 8, 1953. Shirley had resided in Sebring, Florida since 1960.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald; daughters, Ginger (Matt) Smyth, and Joie Love and her partner, Mike; and two grandchildren, Aly and Wyatt Smyth.
She is one of 11 siblings. She was preceded in death by Calvin, Wayne and Brenda. She is survived by Ervin, Carla, Norma, Sylvia, Lamar, Gary and Glenda.
Shirley was loved deeply by her family and loved spending time with them. She was actively involved in her church and enjoyed teaching the children’s church for quite a few years.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Assembly Church, 4301 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Assembly Church.