Shirley A. Sechrist
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Ann Sechrist, loving wife of John I. Sechrist, and devoted mother of six children. She passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022 surrounded by family at AdventHealth Hospital in Sebring, Florida.
Shirley was born on March 22, 1933 to Cecil and Helen Dixon in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. She was a previous member of the Sweet Adelines, a Brownie leader, cosmetologist and prior employee of Publix.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Helen Dixon; daughter, Jane Goggins; and grandson, Loron Turner. She is survived by her husband, John I. Sechrist; sister, Beverly Duboice (Herman); children, Debbie Klein (Phil), Larry Goggins, David Barber (LouAnne), Loretta Turner, Carolyn Portis (Jimmy Markum) and Florence Evans (Ted); 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.