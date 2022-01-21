Shirley A. Wise
If life has felt a little richer or deeper this season for you, then you have been blessed with my mother’s spirit in your life, no doubt.
Shirley Ann Wise, nee Short, 88, joined our heavenly families the day of our Lord Nov. 12, 2021. Shirley was born Jan. 25, 1933, in Marion, Ohio. Shirley was the second child and eldest sister.
Shirley is preceded to the Lord’s side by her father, Theodore Baker Short of Pleasant Township, Marion; her mother, Helen Marguerite Short nee Bentz of Mason County, Michigan; siblings, eldest brother Edward William Short of San Francisco, California and Anita Jeanne Short Johnson of Chicago, Illinois; and son, David Ray Wise of Madrid, Spain (1960–1999).
Her grand adventures began when she took the train to Biloxi, Mississippi to marry her childhood sweetheart, Walter Gale Wise, at his first duty station with the U.S. Air Force in 1952. Shirley had a strong work ethic, and aside from the early childhood years, held for her three children, Rodger, David and Linda. She would be employed even after retiring. She worked predominately as a civil service worker at the commissary or the hospital at WPAFB. Shirley would work for another 10 years for Ramada Inn of Lake Placid, Florida. Thereafter, she retained roles doing volunteer work in Lake Placid charity organizations. The lady loved working and thrived by staying engaged and busy.
Shirley will be cherished yet and forever by the ones she has left to finish our earthbound journeys. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Alpine Village, to which we will honor and cherish Shirley in a casual camaraderie of love.