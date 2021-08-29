Shirley J. Dygert
Shirley Joyce Dygert passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, 2021 following complications from a massive stroke.
Known to her close family as Joyce, she was born on April 10, 1929 in Niagara Falls, New York to Arthur and Mildred Crispell. She had four sisters and one brother.
She attended LaSalle High School and was an honor student. At the age of 18, she was crowned Ms. Niagara Falls of 1947, using her gift for singing in the talent portion of the pageant.
In 1957, Shirley and her husband Robert, moved to Pompano Beach, Florida where they owned and operated Atlantic Paints and Atlantic Imports for 30 years. They raised five children, including Bruce William Dygert (deceased), Eric William Dygert of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Carl William Dygert (deceased), Wendy Joyce Ritter of Sebring, Florida, and Roger William Dygert of Keystone Heights, Florida.
Shirley was involved in the Pompano Follies, The Bridge Club, and was an artist with needlepoint, cross stitch and oil painting. She was an avid golfer and won the Women’s Club Championship at Beech Mountain Country Club in 1994. She also bagged a hole in one the following year.
Her death was preceded earlier this year by the death of her adoring husband of 73 years, Robert William Dygert.
Shirley’s caring, loving, giving personality and being a role model, will be sorely missed by her children, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.