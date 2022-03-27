Shirley J. Rose
Shirley J. Rose, age 86, passed away on March 23, 2022, in Sebring Florida. She was born March 4, 1936 in Red Creek, New York to Harold and Dorothy (Dates) Houghtaling.
Shirley was a homemaker and loving wife of Gordon S. Rose for 66 years and devoted mother to five children.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon S. Rose; sisters, Mary Lancaster and Jean Francisco; children, Pam Beumel (Brad), Brian Rose (Cathie), Greg Rose (Laura), Joy Rose and son-in-law, Donald Ford; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Dorothy Houghtaling; sister, Joan Houghtaling; brother-in-law, Gerald Francisco; and daughter, Candee K. Ford.
A private service will be held. Arrangements are handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.