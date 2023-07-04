Shirley Kay L. Patarini
Shirley Kay Laing Patarini, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Aug. 22, 1952, in Quincy, Florida to Robert Lee Laing and Laverne Dalton Laing Tompkins. She resided with her parents in Havana, Florida where she attended Havana High School, graduating in 1970.
Shortly after graduation, Shirley Kay moved to Wauchula, Florida with her first husband and pursued a career as one of the first female deputies of the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office all while raising two boys, Samuel Dean Judah Jr. (deceased) and Bruce Clayton Judah of Wauchula, Florida.
Shirley Kay’s first career was in local law enforcement with Hardee County Sheriff’s Office where once she reached full retirement she decided to pursue a second career as an inspector general with Florida Department of Corrections at Hardee Correctional Institute, during which time she obtained her master’s in public management.
She also loved spending time with her grandkids, was an avid golfer and loved to fish.
Survivors include a son, Bruce Clayton Judah of Wauchula, Florida; two nephews, Steven Laing (Kelly) of Sarasota, Florida and Adam (Erin) Laing of Niceville, Florida; and a niece, Robin Laing Dailey (Robert) of Tallahassee, Florida; three grandchildren, Austin Judah (Vanessa) of Bowling Green, Florida, Kristian Judah of Paducah, Kentucky and Leah Judah of Wauchula, Florida; two great-granddaughters, Neveah Judah of Paducah, Kentucky and Giana Judah of Bowling Green, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Laing of Havana, Florida and Laverne Dalton Laing Tompkins and stepfather, Dave Tompkins, both of Tallahassee, Florida; her beloved brother, Robert Lee (Bob) Laing Jr. of Quincy, Florida and her son, Samuel Dean Judah Jr. from Wauchula, Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held for her at Riverview Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev Jim Harris officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com