Shirley L. Davis
Shirley Lou Davis, 86, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born in Coshocton County, Ohio on June 17, 1934, to John C. and Naomi L. (Hill) Davis. She worked as a credit manager for Holophane Lighting in Newark, Ohio, moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1985 where she was a member and volunteered at First United Methodist Church of Avon Park and also at South Florida State College.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Becky Ballard of Avon Park, Florida, Kathy Crothers (Randy) of Mason, Ohio and Barbara Daniels of Newark, Ohio; brother, Rodney Davis (Lisa) of Avon Park, Florida; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and best friend, Pat Gilbert of Newark, Ohio.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.