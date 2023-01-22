Shirley M. Bryson
Shirley Mae Boies Bryson, age 104, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2023 in Lake Placid, Florida. Shirley was born on July 10, 1918 in Fredonia, Pennsylvania to Henry Dale and Ida Mae Stewart Boies. She worked for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper.
Shirley was known for being incredibly passionate about animals and shared her love by donating to her local Humane Society for many years. In her own words, “I love animals. I love every kind of animal: little puppies, kitties, and doggies. All kinds. I would sure love to see them fed and taken care of.” Socializing with her coffee club friends, watching football with family, and crocheting were just a few things she enjoyed. Shirley was also a proud member of the Sophia Fleming DAR Chapter.
Shirley had an immense love for her family and would do anything for them. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. She leaves behind her sons, Gary D. Young and Dennis L. Jaxtheimer (Patricia); her daughter and devoted caregiver, Sharlene M. Landers; stepson, Ronnie Bryson (Linda), 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 31 great-great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Joseph “Stu” S. Bryson; sister, Evelyn L. Armstrong; stepson, Greg Bryson; son-in-law, John W. Landers; and daughter-in-law, Nancy L. Young.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Cape Coral, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in Shirley’s name to the Humane Society of Highlands County, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.