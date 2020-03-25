Shirley R. Bernard
Shirley Rae (Grossmeyer Bara) Bernard, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, March 19, 2020.
Shirley was born in Utica, New York on July 9, 1936. She was the daughter of Theodore and Isabelle Grossmeyer. Shirley was an elementary school teacher and principal.
Shirley was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church of Lake Placid. She was a lay reader and a lay Eucharistic minister. Shirley loved reading, teaching others to read and participating as a lay leader at her church.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bernard; her former husband, Edward Bara; her sister, Jeanette Wilcox, and her son, Thomas Bara.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Anne (Jeffrey) Rapp, Susan (Steven) Woulfe and Cathy (Kenny) Winfrey; her grandchildren, Andrew (Becca) Rapp, David Rapp, Valerie Woulfe and Jake Winfrey; and her sister, Ruth (Joede) Shelton.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Church in Lake Placid at a date yet to be determined. Shirley will be interred in Gravesville Cemetery in Gravesville, New York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the hospice that cared for Shirley: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.