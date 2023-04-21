Sonia E. Patton
On April 17, 2023, Sonia E. Patton gained her wings and went to be with the Lord at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her parents, Auroro Rivera and Blanca Villafane. Sonia was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on July 24, 1944.
Although she was a long-time resident of Brooklyn, New York, she had resided in Sebring, Florida since 1992. Sonia was known for her love of the New York Yankees, bowling, but most of all her love for her family.
She is survived by her spouse, James G. Patton Jr.; her sister, Maria Rivera; children, Renee Patton, James Acevedo, Daniel Acevedo, Brenda Diaz, and Elizabeth Santiago; in-laws but still her children, Glenn Taten, Diana Acevedo, Yvette Acevedo, Jesus Diaz, and Michael Santiago; 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
A visitation will be held at 3 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.