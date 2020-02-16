Sonia M. D. Cahusac
Sonia Margaret Denise Cahusac was born on April 2, 1944 in Jamaica, West Indies. She joined hands with her beloved husband, David Cahusac, on Sept. 7, 1963. Of this union were four children: Peter, Philip, Anne-Marie and Theresa. Sonia lived in several countries, but Jamaica was her home for many years.
She moved to Sebring, Florida in August 1986. In July 1999, she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Cornerstone Christian Assembly in Lake Placid, Florida. In 2011, she moved to Bethel Springs to be near her daughters, Anne-Marie and Theresa. Sonia’s love for others and helping other people was one of her greatest traits. Sonia will be missed by all she came in contact with, but mostly by the ones that knew her most.
She is survived by a brother, Gordon Cooke; her children, Peter, Philip, Anne-Marie and Theresa; sons-in-law, Thomas and James; daughters-in-law, Karleen and Donna; grandchildren, Anthony, Nikita, Joseph, Amanda, Hope, Jonathan and Angela; great-grandchild, Zayne Kochanowicz; nephews, John and Matthew Cooke, Dean and Bruce Cahusac and Michael Thompson; nieces, Kathryn Cooke, Martha Marcotte, Alexandria Ghisays and Stella Thompson; and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at The Springs in Bethel Spring, Tennessee.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, Tennessee, 731-645-3481. Memorials to Global Missions, 36 Research Park Court, Weldon Spring, MO 63304. 636-229-7900.