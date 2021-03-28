Sophia J. Heasley
Sophia Jaden Heasley, 18, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Aug. 13, 2002, in Hermitage, Tennessee to Stephanie Heasley. She had been a Florida resident for 12 years. Sophia worked as a hostess in the food industry. She enjoyed volleyball, soccer and spending time with friends. She loved her family, her kitten and going to the beach. She was involved in the AVID program at her school.
She is survived by her loving mother; grandparents, Scott and Rhonda; sister, Zaylee Heasley; her favorite aunt, Christie; uncles, Shaun and Kevin; cousins, Kevin Jr., Catelynn and Emily; and grandma Hockey. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pamela Heasley.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.