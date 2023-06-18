Stephen A. Kucera
Stephen Alan Kucera, of Sebring, Florida passed away on May 24, 2023. He was born on May 5, 1956.
His life will be remembered by those of us who loved him for his humor, his generosity, but mostly his love for his family and friends. It was what he lived for. Stephen remembered every family birthday and anniversary and we could all expect a card or two in the mail each year.
Stephen was a chef. He was “old school”. He didn’t pay attention to the fancy plating, but he did pay a lot of attention to what his meals were going to taste like when we all sat down at the table. He provided many meals for wonderful family gatherings throughout the years, and he took pride and much joy in it. It was truly a labor of love.
He began his career at the age of 15, washing dishes and pots and pans at the Blue Fox in Cleveland, Ohio. He eventually worked his way up to prep and then on to line cook. He worked at a handful of restaurants in the Cleveland area before taking a position as an executive sous chef for the Mississippi Queen in her inaugural year. He was only 20 years old. Those adventures gave him a great love for New Orleans, its culture and especially its cuisine.
He moved to Florida in 1979 to pursue new opportunities before settling in Sebring, Florida. He was the executive chef at the Candlelight Country Club in Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring for many years.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, John and LaVerne Kucera of Massillon, Ohio; and two sisters-in-law, Diane (Jan) Kucera and Cheryl (David) Kucera. He is survived by a large family including brothers, Jan Kucera of Tiffin, Ohio, David Kucera of North Olmstead, Ohio, Mark (Jocy) Kucera of North Olmstead, Ohio, Danny Kucera of Estero, Florida and Nic (Lori) Kucera of Dellroy, Ohio; and sisters, Judi Kucera of Massillon, Ohio, Lois (Chris) Wantz of Massillon, Ohio, Laurie (Mitch) Cook of Summerland Key, Florida and Beth (Roy) Davis of Massillon, Ohio. Stephen is also survived by cousins, countless nephews and nieces and their children, all of whom will miss his birthday card this year.
Funeral arrangements by Sean A. Banks Mortuary.