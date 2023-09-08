Stephen D. Doty
Stephen Dennis Doty passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Sebring, Florida at the age of 84. The son of Paul Franklin and Harriet Jane (Peck) Doty, he was born June 6, 1939 in Lansing, Michigan.
Stephen worked as a construction contractor and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Air Force.
He is survived by his loving wife, Denise; son, Troy Doty (Lisa) of Bradenton, Florida; daughter, Rebecca Cox (Mark) of Sebring, Florida; brother, John Doty; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bradley P. Doty; brother, Paul Doty Jr.; and step-son, Shawn Eric Ziegler.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.