Stephen H. Lucas
Stephen Hayman Lucas, 75, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019 at his residence.
Stephen was born on Oct. 22, 1944 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to parents Dorothy McGinnes and Hayman Lucas. Stephen served his country with honors in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. Stephen retired from Florida Power and Light as an electrician in 2002. He has been a resident of Lake Placid since his retirement, moving here from Fort Lauderdale.
Stephen was an active member at the South Oak First Baptist Church of Lake Placid and a life member of the NRA. He was best known as the CEO of tinkering, as there was nothing he could not fix. He enjoyed being out on his boat, working around the house, inventing things and helping people. He loved being with his family and friends any time they could get together, especially his grand- and great-grandchildren.
Stephen is preceded in death by his loving son, Michael Stephen. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Bette; daughter, Christina Lynn Lucas; sons, Bill and Troy Lucas; granddaughter, Brittney; two great-grandchildren, Cloie and Braylee; brothers, David and Gordon Lucas and many aunts and cousins.
A funeral service to celebrate Stephen’s life will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at South Oak First Baptist Church of Lake Placid, 119 E. Royal Palm St., Lake Placid with Pastor Mike Ford officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
A visitation for family and friends to reflect on Stephen’s life will be held one hour prior to service time. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.