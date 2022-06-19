Stephen Schaffer
Stephen Schaffer, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Oct. 10, 1936, in New York, New York, to Henry and Sylvia (From) Schaffer. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joel Schaffer.
The family founded Sterling Optical Company, based in New York. Stephen founded The Eyeglass Factory, based in Michigan. Stephen attended Horace Mann Preparatory School in Riverdale, New York, and the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, was a member of Chabad of Bradenton and has been a resident of Sebring since 2005.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, and son, Dr. Anthony Schaffer (Rebecca) of Sebring, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations may be made to Chabad of Bradenton, 5712 Lorraine Road, Bradenton, FL 34211.
