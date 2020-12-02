Steven F. Robertson
Steven Francis Robertson, 63, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
He was born July 20, 1957, in Brooklyn, New York, to John Robertson and Jeanette (Maloney) Robertson. He had been a Sebring resident since 1989, formerly living in Hamburg, New Jersey. Steven was a member of St. Agnes Episcopal Church. He was past president of Florida State Firefighters Association, senior warden at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, assistant chief of West Sebring Fire Rescue and worked for HCSO as a corrections officer obtaining the rank of lieutenant before retiring in 2009. He was passionate about community and fire services.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; son, Thomas Christopher (Trisha-Guidry) Robertson. Surviving are also three grandchildren, Hailee, Hannah and Hunter Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 NW Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring with the service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Agnes Episcopal Church with Father Scott Walker officiating. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.