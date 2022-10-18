Steven L. Edington
Steven Lee Edington, 73, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Sept. 5, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of William Dial and Jean Laura (Rees) Edington.{/span}
Steven worked as a metal worker in the manufacturing industry and attended Union Congregational Church in Avon Park. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam, and has been a resident of Sebring for the past six years. Steven enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and liked going to casinos. He was an annual Disney passholder.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; sons, Matthew Edington (Neilesha) of Bryan, Ohio and Steven Blevins (Rebecca) of Auburn, Indiana; daughter, Jessica Echler (Dustin) of Bryan, Ohio; stepsons, Kevin Hunter (April) and Timothy Hunter, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; brother, Delbert Edington of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and sisters, Carol J. Renner (Kenneth) of Greenville, Michigan, Trisha Boyd of Sydney, Ohio and Norma J. Murphy of Dayton, Ohio. Surviving are also 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com