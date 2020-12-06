Steven L. Schirm
July 26, 1947 — Nov. 26, 2020
Steven Lewis Schirm, son of the late DuWayne and Lillian (Meyer) Schirm, was born on July 26, 1947, in Vinton, Iowa and died on Nov. 26, 2020, in Sebring, Florida. He was united in marriage for 47 years to his loving wife, Marcia (Wiese) Schirm, on Feb. 3, 1973.
His passion for life and energetic spirit will forever be cherished by his family and friends. He leaves behind his sons, Reggie (Kaila Boothroy) Schirm and Rocky (Patty) Timmer, both of Dubuque, Iowa; daughters, Annabel Rose Schirm and Rhonda (Dave) Lorenz, also of Dubuque, Iowa; grandchildren, Corey Lorenz, Krystle Lorenz, and Nicole (Jamie) Kremer (with upcoming great-grandchild); great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Lincoln, Wade, Maliah and Messiah. He is survived by his sisters, Rita (Steve) Blake, Dixie Dethlefs and Lori Wilken, all of Waterloo, Iowa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve was a loving husband and father. He was an avid bass fisherman and enjoyed countless vacations with his boat in tow. Steve also never missed watching Hawkeye football and basketball on TV and enjoyed cheering on the teams. He also spent time on the golf course and was especially proud of his hole-in-one at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. After retiring from John Deere Dubuque Works in 2001 following 29 years of service, he and his wife enjoyed escaping Iowa winters by visiting Florida, eventually settling in Lake Placid. He cherished visits from family and friends, never missing an opportunity to spend time with them on the water.
He is preceded in death by his wife (six days earlier), his parents and an infant sister, Jodi Schirm. The family would like to thank the hospital staff at AdventHealth, Sebring, Florida for their care and support in the final days of his life.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.