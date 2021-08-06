Steven L. Schock
Steven Lawrence Schock entered into eternal life on Friday, July 30, 2021. Steve was born on Jan. 22, 1951, in Whitefish, Montana to the late Leonard and Virginia Stratton Schock. Steve graduated from Sebring High School in 1969. Steve served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving two tours in country before returning home and transferring to the Florida National Guard where he would serve as an active Guardsman until he retired with the rank of sergeant first class.
Steve held a B.A. in Business Administration from Warner Southern College. Steve was a member of Bible Fellowship Church of Sebring, Florida. Steve was also a member of McGruff’s where he enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He actively volunteered as a booster for the soccer, baseball and football programs at Sebring High.
Steve was married to his wife Lynda for 49 wonderful years. Steve and Lynda had two boys, Steven Gregory Schock and the late Phillip David Schock. Steve was a very loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and was a father-figure to many. Steve will be sorely missed by many who knew and loved him.
Steve is survived by his wife, Lynda Schock; his son, Steven G. Schock of Sebring, Florida; his brothers, Greg (Joann) Schock of Avon Park, Florida and David (Lisa) Schock of Dearborn, Michigan; his sister, Sue Schock of Wauchula, Florida; his sisters-in-law, Mary Bayne of Sebring, Florida, Pat Williams of Evansville, Indiana and Betty DeVries of St. Cloud, Florida.
Steve (Pops) also had five grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Cloud of Sebring, Florida, Courtney (CJ) Ore of Warner Robins, Georgia, Gregory Schock of Lakeland, Florida, Maredith Schock of Sebring, Florida and Isabella of Sebring; and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Cloud of Sebring. Steve is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved son, Phillip David Schock, and his parents, Leonard and Virginia Stratton Schock.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in the name of Isabella Lillian Schock in care of MidFlorida Credit Union.