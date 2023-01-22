Steven M. Bastardi
Steven M. Bastardi, 64, of Lake Placid passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, after battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) for many months. Steven was born on Oct. 4, 1958, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was the son of Phyllis (Farnwalt) and Ronald Bastardi.
Steve was a weekend resident of Lake Placid before becoming a permanent resident in 1998. He moved from Fort Lauderdale, where he was the senior network engineer with Republic Industries. He was the owner and founder of The Home Town Network, Inc.
Steven was active in the community and was very passionate about Lake Placid. He served on several boards and was an elected town councilman for eight years, serving from 2008 to 2016. He was also a past member of the Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club. Steve enjoyed collecting and restoring Ford tractors and his most recent passion was working on his drag boat.
Steven is survived by the love of his life of 35 years, Susan; parents, Phyllis and Ronald Bastardi; sisters, Linda Grosser (Douglas) and Brenda Enders (Galen), and brother-in-law, Alan Benacquisto (Madeline). Also survived by nieces, Jennifer Enders, Erin Gill (Jeffery), Aubrey Grosser and Cara Benacquisto, and nephews, Derek Grosser (Natalie) and Alan Benacquisto Jr.
A service to celebrate Steven’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at The Ministry Center, 8475 Sparta Road, Sebring, with Pastor Lonnie Wells officiating.
Interment will be at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Halifax, Pennsylvania, at the convenience of the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.