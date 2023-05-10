Steven W. Grice
Steven Wayne Grice, age 61, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. Steve was born Dec. 8, 1961 to Kenneth Wayne and Clara Grice and was a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida. He was a 1979 graduate from Avon Park High School.
Steve loved growing up and living in Avon Park. He treasured the friends he’d had since he was young and the new ones he’d made along the way. Steve was owner of Steve Grice Masonry, Inc. and ran a masonry crew before he retired in 2020. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and woodsman.
Steve is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Grice; mother, Clara Grice; and sister, Melissa Sager (Brent) all of Avon Park, Florida. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Wayne Grice, and father, Kenneth Wayne Grice.
The memorial service will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.