Stuart D. Boyd
Stuart Dean Boyd, 67, of Sebring, Florida, loving husband, father and pepaw, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
He was the son of the late Scott Allen and Carolyn (Bones) Boyd. He was born in Borger, Texas on July 15, 1953. He met his beautiful wife, Linda, and married in 1977 in Homestead, Florida. In 2004, Stuart and Linda moved to Sebring, Florida. In his years of living in Homestead, Stuart worked in the horticulture industry. In 1992, he started his new adventure of selling custom-blended soil to the nursey industry where they lived. He was a dedicated employee at Southeast Soils, Inc. where he continued to sell custom-blended soil in the southeast region.
Stuart comes from four generations of family history working in the horticulture and agriculture industries. Stuart’s legacy will continue through his son, Brandon Boyd, who has the same passion as his dad. Stuart was an active member of Bible Fellowship Church. He served as Deacon and on the administration board. Over the years of serving, he gained many friends. Stuart enjoyed playing golf, fishing and gardening. Stuart was a man of God. His trust and faith in Jesus Christ are what defined him.
He is survived by his caring and loving wife of 42 years, Linda Boyd; sons, Brandon Boyd and Stuart Dean Motley; daughter, Stephanie Boyd Smith; brothers, Kenneth and Scott Boyd; twin sister, Barbara McClain; sisters, Joy Boyd and Christie Pimm; and four grandchildren, Lyla, Conner, Gwyneth and Brandon Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Carolyn; and brothers, Edward and Keith.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872. In the memo please write: “In memory of Stuart Boyd” Growth Challenge.
A memorial will be held at the same location at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. If you are unable to attend, you can participate via Livestream at BFC Family on Facebook.
