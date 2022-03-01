Sue Hitmar
Our beloved Sue Hitmar passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 19, 1939, in Olive Hill, Kentucky to Willard and Mazie (Hamilton) Burton, and was a long-time resident of Cortland, Ohio and Avon Park, Florida.
Known for her deep caring and feisty attitude, Sue was an instant friend to all she met and she loved visiting with her large family. She beamed with pride in the many talents and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Following retirement from Packard Electric, she and Jim led an active life in the Highlands Ridge community where she enjoyed playing golf and cards with the girls, sipping wine and taking cruises.
She is survived by her adoring husband of over 58 years, James Hitmar; and her children, Deneane Tanner, Donald Shugart, James Hitmar (Lisa), and Michael Hitmar (Tricia); her grandchildren, Keith Hawn, Eric Hawn, Jason Shrodek, AJ Hitmar, Emily Hitmar, Garret Hitmar and Gavin Hitmar; and great-grandchildren, Carly Hawn, Evan Hawn, and Leah Shrodek. She also leaves her sister, Barbara Dietlebach; nieces, Monique Shver and Mimi DeSalvo; and siblings, Richard Denovchek, Mary Ann Accettura, and Carlotta Denovchek, and many more loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her son, Timothy Shugart, and siblings, Willard (Marvin) Burton, Winnifred (Winnie) Polivka, and Dennis Denovchek.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association in her name: https://mygiving.heart.org/-/NZBVRNVP. The family plans a private celebration in her honor in Ohio this summer.