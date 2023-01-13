Sue M. Klein
Sue McKenzie Klein, born Aug. 23, 1952, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at home. She was born and raised in Hardee County, moved to Sebring in 2000, and retired from the State of Florida.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 3:56 am
She was preceded by her husband, Cecil Klein; parents, Virginia and Al McKenzie; brothers, Gary and Danny McKenzie; and grandson, Christian Martinez.
She is survived by her son, Robert Klein of Alabama; daughters, Amanda Dorsey (Jeff) of Sebring, Florida, Tanya Mosley (John) of Fort Green, Florida and Belinda Klein of Bowling Green, Florida; sisters, Donna McKenzie, Cindy Roberts (Doyle), and Sandy Crews; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Sebring Humane Society. Services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.