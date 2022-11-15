Sue M. Street
Sue Marlane Street, 80, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022, after being hospitalized following a heart attack. She had COPD, and an apparent artery problem and with all this against her, she was just not strong enough to pull through.
Sue is survived by her eldest son, Allan Norman Drake of Sebring, Florida; her younger son, Michael Edward Drake and his wife Susan of Louisville, Kentucky; her brother, Robert Thompson of Texas; and her former husband, Bob Street and his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.