Summer Raelynn Mitchell
Summer Raelynn Mitchell, age 18 months, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Nov. 30, 2019 in Sebring to Thomas Aaron and Sheelah (Willis) Mitchell.
She is survived by her loving parents; grandparents, Lance Harris Sr., Elizabeth Harris, Pamela Mitchell, and Kristina Yanez; brother, Aaron Mitchell Jr; sisters, Shyanne Selph, Kyla Small and Taron Mitchell, and many family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until service time at noon on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.