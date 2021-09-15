Susan Fowler
Susan (Staik) Fowler, 72, of Bradenton, died July 1, 2021, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to Howard H. and Hassie E. Staik.
Susan attended grade school in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before returning to the United States with her family. She graduated from Hampton High School (Virginia) in 1967 and went on to attend Christopher Newport College, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in marine biology.
She began her professional career as a researcher at a testing lab in Orlando. She later accepted a research lab position at the University of Hawaii. Returning to the mainland, she worked as a circulation district manager for the Sebring News-Sun and at the Gainesville Sun.
Later, she took a job as a researcher at the veterinary school at the University of Florida and went on to become a researcher at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota. Susan then started a medical billing business before buying and moving to a 50-acre cocoa bean plantation near Bocas del Toro, Panama.
Susan loved all sports and was an avid surfer who enjoyed the sport her entire life. She was scouted as a teenager and won multiple surfing championships during her youth. Susan also loved animals, particularly dogs, and bred Rhodesian ridgebacks in her final years.
She is survived by husband, Alan Fowler; sons, Scott Daniels (Stacey) and Geoff Lowrey (Julie); grandchildren, Geoffrey and Elena Lowrey; and brothers, Paul Staik (Mary Margaret) and Howard Staik (Tina). She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Reed Staik.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sebring Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 169, Sebring, FL 33871.