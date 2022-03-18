Susan G. Simko
Susan G. Simko, 70, of Sebring, Florida passed away on March 12, 2022, in Sebring. She was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Gary, Indiana to Billy and Mary (Wring) Cloyd. Mrs. Simko was a member of the church of Christ and was employed by Lincare as a home health aide.
She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Mary Cloyd; her husband, David Simko Sr.; her four sons, David Jr., Billy, Jason and Chris; brothers, Bill (Gail) and Mike Cloyd; her sisters, Marilyn Buczkowski and Bonnie (Mike) Nestorovich; as well as her five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in Indiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870.