Susan L. Stock
Susan Lois Owen Stock, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022. She was comforted by her loving husband and children. Susan was born in Woodbury, New Jersey on April 30, 1946. She was the daughter of Walter and Margaret Owen. Susan has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 50 years, moving from Hollywood, Florida. She worked alongside her husband at Dove Construction Inc. as the bookkeeper. Susan was a loving wife and mother. She was a Christian in her faith.
Susan is survived by her husband, Bill, whom she wed Sept. 17, 1966, in Hollywood, Florida; children, Lisa Harper, Linda South and Cheryl Martz; her grandchildren, Emerald and Sterling Martz, Thomas and Heather South, Heidi Peragine; great-grandchildren, Adalyne and Eli; niece, Sasha Shahan, and nephew, Tim Owen. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Stock, and siblings, Meredith Owen and Margaret Graifman.
Family will receive friends from 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, with celebration services beginning at 10:30 a.m. from the Ministry Center on Sparta Road in Sebring. Pastors Mary Sapp and Lonnie Wells will co-celebrate.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be sent to the Highlands County Salvation Army.
Memorial service is under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid; call 863-465-9997.