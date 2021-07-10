Susan M. Frankel
Susan M. Frankel passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mrs. Frankel attended the University of Miami where she earned a nursing degree. She went on to become director of nursing at Hollywood Memorial Hospital prior to retirement, and assisted her husband, Dr. Bertram Frankel, with the administrative duties of his practice until he retired in 1989. They relocated to Sebring from Hollywood, Florida in 1981.
She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and kept her nursing license until recently. In addition, Mrs. Frankel obtained her MBA from Nova University. She was full of life and vigor and was the rock of her family all the way until her death. If you met her once, you would never forget her. She will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Frankel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Bertam Frankel, and her loving grandson, Brett Pritchard. She is survived by her loving sons, Arthur P. Pritchard of Sebring and John Pritchard of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and her three grandsons, John Pritchard Jr., James Pritchard and Jacob Pritchard all of Fort Lauderdale.
The family will receive friends at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel in Sebring from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. Catherine Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Father Jose Gonzalez as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870, 863-385-1546.