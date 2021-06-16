Susan P. Zyla
Susan (Sue) P. Zyla, age 72, passed away Sunday, June 6,2021 at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. Sue was born May 24, 1949 in Windsor, Canada. She spent her childhood in Detroit, Michigan. In 1981 she moved to South Florida with her three youngest daughters, ultimately ending up in Sebring, Florida where she enjoyed country living, the casinos and bingo with her many friends.
She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought the most joy to her life. Susan had a wicked sense of humor and an amazing sense of style. She was a hardworking woman and endured many hardships, including the death of her last husband, Larry, but through it all she held dear to her Catholic religion.
Susan was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her passing. She is survived by her son, Chuck Norris of Matthews, North Carolina; her daughters, Laura Parolo of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Danielle Mann of Palmer, Alaska, Angela Comito of Lake Placid, Florida, and Shannon Purvis of Sebring, Florida; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and her younger sister, Linda Eurich of Clinton Corners, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her husband and two grandchildren, Matthew and Alyssa.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the HopeWest Care Center, 3090 N. 12 Street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Susan wished that no services be held. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.