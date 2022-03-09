Suzanne Brauer
Suzanne Brauer, age 75, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Sept. 15, 1946 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Thomas Patrick and Dorothy Pat ( Gillespie) Geoghegan.
She worked as an administrative assistant for the federal government, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2005, coming from Margate, Florida.
She is survived by her loving husband, William, of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Grace Brauer of Louisville, Kentucky; and one grandchild, Jamie B. Sismondi. She was preceded in death by her parents.
