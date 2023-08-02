Suzanne E. Hemberger
Suzanne Elizabeth Hemberger passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home in Sebring, Fla., at the age of 94. The daughter of Arthur J. and Verna (Burdick) Reissig, she was born on May 11, 1929, in Kenmore, N.Y.
She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., majoring in fashion design. Suzanne loved Jesus and was a former member of the St. John Methodist Church. She had been a resident of Sebring for 35 years, having moved from Buffalo, N.Y. In high school, Suzanne’s yearbook quote was “Make mine a Hemberger.” She was a wonderful homemaker raising five children. She was talented, and her decorated Easter eggs are displayed at the Florida Governor’s Mansion and in the White House. Suzanne was always well dressed and wore a matching hat, (she was known as the “Hat Lady”). Every year she sent out handmade Christmas cards to friends and loved ones. For the past two years she lived at The Manor at Lake Jackson, where she was cared for by loving staff. She loved her family, pets, neighbors, friends, and community.
Suzanne is survived by her loving children, Gail Elizabeth (Robert) Loder of Hoschton, Ga., Robert Carl (Susan) Hemberger of Stoney Creek, Ontario Canada, Michael (Mary-Lynn) Hemberger, Niskayuna, N.Y., Pamela Francis (Peter) Propis, Peachtree Corners, Ga., and Kathleen Susan Cowan, Sebring, Fla. She is also survived by her niece, Linda Donovan and nephew Lee Herman; her nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and her dog Daffy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Hemberger; her siblings, Fern Margaret Herman and John Reissig.
A private ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Suzanne would want you to express your love to those you value.
