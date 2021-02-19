Sylvia L. Collier
Nov. 1, 1940 — Feb. 14, 2021
Sylvia Lynelle “Lynn” Collier, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 14 2021. She was born in Avon Park, Florida and a graduate of Avon Park High School, as well as retired from the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office.
She is survived by her loving husband, Al Lykes Collier of Sebring; son, Dwayne Collier of Sebring; daughter, Debra Wilbanks of Lakeland; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Parrish of Parrish, Florida and one brother, Doyle Griffin of Hawkins, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Square 1 Shooting Range and Outdoor Venue, 11522 Reo Hinton Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in her memory to Moffitt Cancer Center. We hope all friends and family can join us for the service, food and fellowship.