Sylvia Popovich
Sylvia Popovich, 88, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
She was born Sept. 26, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to James Joseph Hart and Winifred McHugh. She was of the Catholic faith and had been a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for more than 30 years, coming from Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Sylvia always had a smile for everyone and enjoyed being with people and playing games, especially ship, captain and crew at the American Legion 69 and poker at the Moose Lodge.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Popovich; and ex-husband, James Dougherty; brothers, James, Richard and Warren Hart; and sister, Vivian Becker.
She is survived by her children, James Dougherty Jr. (Carol) of Holland, Pennsylvania and Carolyn Weaver (Richard) of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; sisters, Audrey Hart and Diane Clayton; five grandchildren, Dana Dougherty Romano (Russell), Jennifer Dougherty Franchini (Tim Gillespie), Stacey Dougherty Duffy (Patrick), Lauren Dougherty and Kerri Dougherty; eight great-grandchildren, Julianna, Jack Romano, Emma, Grace, Anthony Franchini and Paddy, Declan and Niall Duffy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida, Somers Hospice House in Sebring, Florida or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.