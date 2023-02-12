Tammy L. Macklin
Tammy Lynn Macklin, age 65, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in Winter Haven, Florida. She was born in Hillsborough County, Florida to Leonard Harvey Phillips and Mary Annette Weeks on Oct. 5, 1957. She had been a resident since 1988, coming from Winter Haven, Florida, and was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Tom Macklin of Avon Park, Florida; mother, Mary Annette Revell of Davenport, Florida; children, Shannon Shoffner (Leslie) of Zolfo Springs, Florida, Jeffrey Shoffner of Avon Park, Florida, Amanda Macklin of Nashville, Tennessee, Allison Pough (Chop) of Haines City, Florida, and Jennifer Gainous (Rick) of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Leonard Phillips of Westville, Florida; Jimmy Batts Jr. of Wauchula, Florida; half sister, Lynn Phillips of Noma, Florida; and Dawn Anderson of Wicksburg, Alabama; and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Christian Academy Scholarship Fund or Choices Family Resource Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.