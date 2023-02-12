Tammy L. Macklin

Tammy Lynn Macklin, age 65, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in Winter Haven, Florida. She was born in Hillsborough County, Florida to Leonard Harvey Phillips and Mary Annette Weeks on Oct. 5, 1957. She had been a resident since 1988, coming from Winter Haven, Florida, and was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.

