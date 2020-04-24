Tammy W. Dunton
June 15, 1962 — April 15, 2020
Tammy Wallace Dunton went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020.
Tammy was born in Jamestown, New York on June 15, 1962 (57) to Esther and Richard Wallace. They moved to Pompano Beach, Florida in 1968. Tammy and David resided to Lake Placid, Florida in 1983, where Tammy and David wed and raised two wonderful daughters, Casey and Katelyn.
She worked for Better Roads, inc. for 30-plus years. Since 2014 David and Tammy have resided in Charleston, South Carolina. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was a lover of NASCAR, and camping in the mountains. She was an amazing soul, with a contagious smile, a loving heart and a love for her family like no other.
Tammy is survived by her husband, David of 33 years; daughters, Casey and Katelyn; father, Richard Wallace and the late Esther Wallace; sisters, Debbie and Joy; and her three grandchildren that she adored, Easton, David and Makenzie. — “Love You to the Moon and Back
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13th, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.