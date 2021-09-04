Tamyzan G. Dunlap
Tamyzan G. Dunlap, age 70, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully at the Good Shepherd Hospice on Aug. 24, 2021. Tami was born in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Tami attended Augusta County Public Schools and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School, Fishersville, Virginia. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia before moving to Scotland to attend Saint Andrews University, Fife, Scotland where she matriculated with a master’s degree. She was a retired sales representative with Kraft Foods.
Tami was always kind to people and to her dogs. She was particularly fond of the smooth-coated fox terriers she and her partner Connie owned over the years.
Tami loved many genres of music including bluegrass, Scottish music, including Scottish pub songs, American country, classical and classic rock. Tami was proud of her Scottish heritage and enjoyed anything Scottish. True to her Scottish roots, she loved the game of golf – taking many golf excursions in North Carolina and Virginia prior to moving to Florida.
In her retirement Tami spent many hours playing golf at Golf Hammock Country Club where she was a member of the Ladies Golf Association and served as new member liaison. Tami forged many friendships at Golf Hammock, evidenced by an outpouring of love and care provided to her, especially in her final days.
She is survived by Connie Snyder, her partner of 40 years, and nephew John Dunlap of Seattle, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel F. Dunlap and John M. Dunlap Jr., and a brother, John.
Donations in memory of Tami can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or the Humane Society of Highlands County, P.O. Box 833 Sebring, FL 33871. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
