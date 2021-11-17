Tanya M. Dobson
Tanya Marie Dobson, 39, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. She was born Sept. 28, 1982, in Miami, Florida to Gary and Catherine (Levix) Dobson. Tanya was a Certified Nursing Assistant, of Catholic faith and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Taneiya Marie Medina of New Jersey; mother, Catherine Dobson Bordeur (Jeffery Bordeur) of Brandenton, Florida; father, Gary Dobson (Addie) of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Crystal Aldridge (Jonathan) of South Carolina; and brother, Billy Wayne Dobson of Bradenton, Florida.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com