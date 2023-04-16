Tarra A. Bowen
It is with great sadness that the family of Tarra Ann Bowen, 36, must announce her passing on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Lorida, Florida. She was born April 23, 1986, in New Haven, Connecticut to Ralph T. Gaudino III and Katherine A. Gaudino.
Tarra owned her own business in the retail industry and has been a resident of Highlands County for more than 25 years.
She had a big heart and loved to help others every chance she could. She also enjoyed beautiful sunsets, new experiences and creating memories with her children. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Dustin; son, Aidan; daughter, Arianna; mother, Katherine; father, Ralph; and sister, Brittany Gaudino.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sebring Civic Center on her birthday Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. Donations for the family can be made through GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/f197c0f3) or in person at the service.