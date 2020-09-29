Terrence E. Lewis
Terrence E. Lewis, 90, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Avon Park, Florida.
He was born June 17, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Charles and Loretta (Krupp) Lewis. He had been a resident for 32 years coming from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Terrence served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Lewis of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Doug Lewis (Felisa) of Venice, Florida and David Lewis of Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Lewis.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.