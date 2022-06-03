Terry L. McCormick
Terry Lane McCormick, 76, born Jan. 30, 1946, passed away on May 26, 2022 at his home in Avon Park, Florida. Terry graduated from Lakenheath High School in the United Kingdom in 1963. He went on to attend Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma and graduated in 1969.
He changed careers several times during his life, but was most recently an American government and history teacher at Avon Park High School until he retired in 2016.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ethel (Buss) McCormick; and his brother, Seth McCormick. He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Stephen) Zurek of Haines City, Florida; grandsons, Jonathan (Melinda) Blankenship, and Jordan (Erin) Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Velli, Emmi and Grace Blankenship; sister-in-law, Lana McCormick; nephew, Erik (Katrina) McCormick, and many special cousins.
Special thanks to James and Kristin Bland and Ronnie and Amy Jackson for their amazing support for Terry and his family these past few months. They were very special to him and helped him enjoy his life to the fullest. Burial will be at Green Lawn Memorial Park in Montgomery, Pennsylvania.