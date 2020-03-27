Terry N. Tidd
Terry Nelson Tidd, 84, a long-time resident, passed away at home.
Terry was born in Porter, Maine on July 3, 1935. He graduated from Porter High School in 1953. In his 20s he traveled to Florida where he met Barbara Kenney. They traveled west to Nevada, both working in the hospitality industry of Las Vegas; it was there that they got married. They shared many adventures exploring the deserts and attractions of the western states together.
Upon returning to Hollywood, Florida they started their family with a daughter and son, Tracey and Trevor. Although Terry and Barbara parted in divorce they remained friends and Barbara had recently visited with him at his home.
Terry was a very generous and caring man, always sacrificing for others. He spent a tremendous amount of time with his mother Gladys in her aging years. His sister Yvonne Dorrity, still living in Maine, was a constant companion. They would talk often by phone when travel became difficult between Maine and Florida. His niece, T.J., and husband Joey Charles would pay him visits when they traveled south from Maine.
Terry was also in regular contact with his son Trevor Tidd and his wife Eileen of Casco, Maine. Terry had been ill for a very long time and his daughter, Tracey Tidd of Avon Park, was there for him endlessly helping with his everyday needs. Terry is also survived by three grandsons, Jake St. Pierre, Zachary and Sullivan Tidd, as well as one great-granddaughter, Hailey Marie St. Pierre, all living in Maine.
Terry loved going to yard sales and flea markets searching for various treasures and toy VW Beatles; it was his favorite pastime. He was also a prolific reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Watching NASCAR was another source of enjoyment for him up until they changed the format.
Terry retired from Jim’s Auto Salvage in Sebring. There he formed great friendships, putting up Christmas light displays, helping out in the mud races and staying after hours chatting with the guys. When he was able, he loved going to lunch with the crew many years after his retirement.
He fondly remembered his days at Jim’s and those he worked with. Two of his closest friends, Larry and Gary Ingmire, shared many adventures with Terry. He was deeply saddened when Larry passed away.
As Terry aged, two wayward cats found their way into his life, Whiskers and The Urchin. They were a constant distraction and focus for him. He loved sitting in the sun and giving them treats as the time passed. He doted over them and they brought him great joy.
The family will hold a private service in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local area animal shelter.
Arrangements by Fountain Funeral Home, 507 U.S. 27 North, Avon Park, FL 33825. 863-453-3134.