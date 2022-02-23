Terry “Shorty” Crocker
Terry John “Shorty” Crocker, 82, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Feb. 9, 2022. Terry was born in Grand Rapids, Ohio on June 17, 1939. He graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School and served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1960.
He was a founding partner of Muncy Homes Inc. in Muncy, Pennsylvania and was the owner of C&D Golf Carts in Titusville, Florida. He was involved with the Muncy School Board, president of Muncy Little League, an official with PA State Wrestling Association and a member of the PMHA. Terry was an avid golfer, loved classic cars, motorcycles and boating. He was a Deacon at Bible Fellowship Church and a very active member in the church community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Violet Crocker; his first wife, Marie Patricia Crocker; sister, Pat Neville; and brother, James Crocker. Terry is survived by his wife, Janet (Coats) Crocker; daughter, Connie (Michelle) Crocker; son, Dan (Laura) Crocker; step-daughter, Melissa Famiano; and step-son Rob (Victoria) Diedrich; grandchildren, Sarah (Evan) Klausmair, Emily Crocker, Breanna, Francesca, Logan, Sebastian, Ethan, Ian and Gabe; sister, Carol Wells; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. on March 7, 2022 at Bible Fellowship Church, Sebring. Memorial donations in Terry’s name can be made to Bible Fellowship Church Children’s Ministry, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring FL 33872 or online at BFCsebring.com.